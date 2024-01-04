LG to showcase new autonomous driving and infotainment solution at CES 2024

At the CES 2024 tech fair, LG Electronics (LG) will unveil a new cross-domain platform integrating Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), Automated Driving (AD) and In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) technologies.

Developed in partnership with global mobility tech company Magna, this game-changing future mobility platform is expected to arrive on the market in the near future, LG said on Thursday.

LG and Magna have successfully integrated a cross domain cockpit computing system into a single System on Chip (SoC) representing a flexible and cost-effective solution for OEMs.

This integrated system is expected to offer automakers a flexible and cost-effective solution, supporting multiple IVI systems and ADAS/AD domain integration while adhering to various Automotive Safety Integrity Level (ASIL) requirements. Moreover, this solution minimizes the need for numerous electronic control units and reduces packaging space whilst enabling the real-time sharing of rich data across domains.

The solution also aligns well with the impending shift towards the Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) and the consolidation of electrical/electronic architecture.

LG's platform can provide drivers and passengers with intuitive interactions when engaging with advanced automotive displays, digital clusters, Augmented Reality-Head Up Displays (AR-HUD), and visualization software, thanks to a dedicated Human Machine Interface (HMI). The platform is also designed to be customizable, catering to the integrated communications and IVI system needs of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The anticipated rollout of this technology is expected to benefit 2027 model year vehicles.

"We are extremely pleased with the progress we have made on this future mobility technology. LG and Magna's joint efforts will help push the industry forward, facilitating the rapid adoption of crucial technologies that elevate driving safety and the on-road experience," said Eun Seok-hyun, president of LG Vehicle component Solutions Company.