Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities
T-Mobile US said on Wednesday SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket on Tuesday with the first set of Starlink satellites that can beam phone signals from space directly to smartphones. The U.S wireless carrier will use Elon Musk-owned SpaceX's Starlink satellites to provide mobile users with network access in parts of the United States, the companies had announced in August 2022.
