Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

Samsung Electronics has collaborated with Tesla to integrate SmartThings Energy with Tesla's API to enhance the residential energy experience, enabling more convenient, seamless home experiences for consumers.

The service integration will connect SmartThings Energy to a range of Tesla products such as Powerwall home battery, Solar Inverter, Wall Connector charging solutions and electric vehicles (EVs), allowing users to monitor and manage their energy production, storage, and usage via the SmartThings Energy platform.

The service integration is made possible through Tesla's open APIs and is part of Samsung's continual drive toward making substantial progress on the Net Zero Home project and enhancing the multi-device experience of SmartThings users, The South Korean firm said on Friday.

This integration will allow consumers to better prepare for power disruptions and outages through SmartThings Energy's ability to sync with the Tesla app's Powerwall "Storm Watch" function. In the face of extreme weather events such as typhoons or heavy snowfall, users will be notified through SmartThings on their connected Samsung TVs and mobiles in addition to the Tesla app.

Furthermore, consumers can activate AI Energy Mode before and during power outages to extend the remaining backup energy stored in Tesla Powerwall.

"At Tesla, we are excited to add capability to our products to interact with other intelligent devices and software in customers’ homes. We recently published FleetAPI, allowing developers to interact with Powerwall, Solar and Wall Connector in addition to our vehicles. We are pleased that Samsung has chosen to be an early developer, given its leading position in consumer smart home technology. Customers will be able to view the status of their grid connectivity across multiple devices and intelligently control home loads to extend their Powerwall energy when off the grid," said Drew Baglino, Tesla.

Samsung will provide a glimpse of the SmartThings Energy connected to the Tesla Powerwall at CES 2024. The actual service is targeted to launch in the second quarter of 2024.