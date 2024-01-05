Qualcomm elevates mixed reality experience with new Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 Platform

Qualcomm Technologies has unveiled its all-new Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 Platform, a cutting-edge single-chip architecture that unlocks 4.3K spatial computing at 90 frames per second to deliver crisp, immersive mixed reality (MR) and virtual reality (VR) experiences.

"Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 unlocks 4.3K resolution which will take XR productivity and entertainment to the next level by bringing spectacularly clear visuals to use cases such as room-scale screens, life-size overlays and virtual desktops. We are advancing our commitment to power the best XR devices and experiences that will supercharge our immersive future," said Hugo Swart, vice president and general manager of XR, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Building upon the capabilities of the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2, the new XR2+ Gen 2 version helps to unleash a new tier of more realistic, detailed experiences in MR and VR with higher GPU frequency by 15% and CPU frequency by 20%.

The Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 can support 12 or more concurrent cameras, coupled with robust on-device artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to effortlessly track the user, their movements, and the world around them for effortless navigation and unparalleled experiences that merge physical and digital spaces.

Qualcomm said that Samsung and Google will provide leading XR experiences by utilizing Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2.

"We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies and Samsung on the future of immersive and spatial XR. We're excited for the Android ecosystem to take advantage of Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2’s capabilities and enable new experiences," said Shahram Izadi, vice president of AR at Google.