Left Menu

FACTBOX-Spirits makers exposed to China's EU brandy probe

The biggest domestic producer is Yantai Changyu Pioneer Wine Co Ltd that makes Koya brandy. EXPOSED COMPANIES Remy Cointreau The French spirits maker, which produces Remy Martin cognac, derived 30% of its group sales, or 464.6 million euros ($507.1 million), from China in fiscal year 2022/2023.

Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 21:09 IST
FACTBOX-Spirits makers exposed to China's EU brandy probe

China has launched an anti-dumping investigation on brandy imported from the European Union, a step that appears to be mainly targeted at France. Below are some facts about China's brandy imports and European companies exposed to the market.

CHINA'S TASTE FOR BRANDY China imported $1.57 billion worth of spirits from distilled grape wine in 2023 through November. France accounts for 99.8% of all EU brandy exports, according to Chinese customs data.

In 2022, brandy made up the largest portion of imported spirits in China at 37.5 million litres, according to a Daxue Consulting report. China counts a dozen local producers of brandy, most of them small-scale. The biggest domestic producer is Yantai Changyu Pioneer Wine Co Ltd that makes Koya brandy.

EXPOSED COMPANIES Remy Cointreau

The French spirits maker, which produces Remy Martin cognac, derived 30% of its group sales, or 464.6 million euros ($507.1 million), from China in fiscal year 2022/2023. Pernod Ricard

China accounted for about 10%, or 1.21 billion euros, of Pernod Ricard's group sales in 2022/2023. Cognac brands like Martell make the bulk of Pernod's sales in the country, and it also sells whisky. Diageo

China accounted for 3%, or 513.4 million pounds ($650.8 million), of Diageo's sales in 2023. Jefferies analysts said the maker of Johnnie Walker whisky has no direct exposure to China cognac, but they estimated an indirect exposure at 2-3% of net income through its stake in a joint venture with luxury giant LVMH. Campari

Last month, the Italian spirits group agreed to buy French cognac brand Courvoisier, aimed at expanding its footprint in China, which represents about 9% of Courvoisier's revenues. The deal is expected to close this year. ($1 = 0.9162 euros) ($1 = 0.7889 pounds) (Compiled by Michal Aleksandrowicz and Dagmarah Mackos in Gdansk Editing by Milla Nissi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape products; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm ad more

Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
3
IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

 India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024