Alt Mobility raises USD 6 mn to scale up operations

Electric vehicle leasing and lifecycle management platform Alt Mobility on Thursday said it has raised USD 6 million nearly Rs 50 crore in a funding round co-led by Shell Ventures, Eurazeo, EV2 Ventures and Twynam. Besides, Alt Mobility said it plans to expand its presence in over 20 cities aiming to achieve an Assets Under Management AUM of USD 100mn in the next two years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2024 10:50 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 10:40 IST
Electric vehicle leasing and lifecycle management platform Alt Mobility on Thursday said it has raised USD 6 million (nearly Rs 50 crore) in a funding round co-led by Shell Ventures, Eurazeo, EV2 Ventures and Twynam. UC Inclusive, Piper Serica, Pitchright and LetsVenture also participated in the round, which is a mix of equity and venture debt, the company said in a statement. The capital will be used for hiring engineering team to scale its Electric Vehicle (EV) asset management platform FleetOS, it added. It will also be used for setting up new verticals for fleets including drive-to-own model, parametric insurance, fleet depots and battery refurbishment unit, the company said. Besides, Alt Mobility said it plans to expand its presence in over 20 cities aiming to achieve an (Assets Under Management) AUM of USD 100mn in the next two years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

