Alt Mobility raises USD 6 mn to scale up operations
Electric vehicle leasing and lifecycle management platform Alt Mobility on Thursday said it has raised USD 6 million nearly Rs 50 crore in a funding round co-led by Shell Ventures, Eurazeo, EV2 Ventures and Twynam. Besides, Alt Mobility said it plans to expand its presence in over 20 cities aiming to achieve an Assets Under Management AUM of USD 100mn in the next two years.
Electric vehicle leasing and lifecycle management platform Alt Mobility on Thursday said it has raised USD 6 million (nearly Rs 50 crore) in a funding round co-led by Shell Ventures, Eurazeo, EV2 Ventures and Twynam. UC Inclusive, Piper Serica, Pitchright and LetsVenture also participated in the round, which is a mix of equity and venture debt, the company said in a statement. The capital will be used for hiring engineering team to scale its Electric Vehicle (EV) asset management platform FleetOS, it added. It will also be used for setting up new verticals for fleets including drive-to-own model, parametric insurance, fleet depots and battery refurbishment unit, the company said. Besides, Alt Mobility said it plans to expand its presence in over 20 cities aiming to achieve an (Assets Under Management) AUM of USD 100mn in the next two years.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Australia struggles to ditch SUV habit even as electric vehicle sales hit record
Volvo Car and EIB sign €420M loan for development of new all-electric vehicle platform
US EPA reviewing California 2035 electric vehicle sales mandate plan
Fitch Ratings prepares ratings for Tesla Electric Vehicle Trust 2023-1, navigating unique challenges in EV securitization
Tesla is raising factory worker pay as auto union tries to organize its electric vehicle plants