You can now join Meet meetings as guest without Google account on mobile devices

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Gif Credit: Google Workspace Updates

Google is expanding the functionality to join Meet meetings as a guest without a Google account from the web to mobile devices.

To quickly join a Meet meeting as a guest, you need to be on the Calendar invite for the meeting or have been provided the meeting code or the meeting link beforehand. Before you join the meeting, you'll be prompted to enter your name and “knock” (aka ask to join the meeting) to be admitted. Once a meeting host or co-host accepts your knock, you'll jump right into the meeting.

Meeting hosts can also set their Meeting access type as "Open" so that anyone with a meeting link can join the meetings, without having to knock.

The new functionality is now available on iOS while a gradual rollout for Android users is underway and may take up to 15 days to be fully visible. It will be available to all Google Workspace customers, Google Workspace Individual subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts.

In parallel, Google is rolling out three new features to personalize your appearance in Meet. These include the ability to combine multiple video effects, new studio lighting and studio sound.

With the latest update, you can combine a background effect with a filter effect to create the right mix of effects that will represent you best during your meetings. This functionality is available on the web and mobile. Additionally, you will see a brand new user interface for effects, making it easier for you to discover and apply various features.

Secondly, you can use the new studio lighting feature to simulate studio-quality lighting by adjusting the lighting position, brightness, and color. This feature is available with the Duet AI for Google Workspace Enterprise add-on. Go to settings > video > studio lighting to use this new feature on the web.

Next up, the Studio sound feature automatically improves poor audio quality by using AI to recreate higher audio frequencies. Currently, this feature is available for meetings on the web and dial-in, with support for the mobile Meet app coming in the coming weeks.

Studio Sound is available with the Duet AI for Google Workspace Enterprise add-on.