Israeli strike on Damascus killed 4 Iranian Revolutionary Guards -source

An Israeli air strike on Damascus on Saturday killed four members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, including a senior figure in its information unit, a security source in the regional pro-Syrian alliance told Reuters.

The strike, using precision-guided missiles according to the source, flattened a multi-storey building in the neighbourhood of Mazzeh in the Syrian capital.

