Soccer-Snowball attack interrupts German third-tier match

The game was interrupted for about 12 minutes after Luebeck fans threw snowballs onto the pitch in the 68th minute, with one of them landing on the assistant referee. The stadium speaker and players urged fans to cool down and referee Nico Fuchs ordered players back out to play on a little later. Luebeck won 2-1.

A third-tier match in Germany between VfB Luebeck and Waldhof Mannheim was interrupted for several minutes in the second half on Saturday after fans threw snowballs, hitting one of the assistant referees. The game was interrupted for about 12 minutes after Luebeck fans threw snowballs onto the pitch in the 68th minute, with one of them landing on the assistant referee.

The stadium speaker and players urged fans to cool down and referee Nico Fuchs ordered players back out to play on a little later. Luebeck won 2-1. Germany is experiencing a cold snap with snow and freezing temperatures in the past days.

