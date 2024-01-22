Left Menu

Insurance brokerage Lockton enters Indian market

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2024 13:57 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 13:57 IST
Insurance brokerage Lockton enters Indian market
  • Country:
  • India

US-based independent insurance brokerage Lockton on Monday announced its entry into the Indian market.

With over 135 offices worldwide, Lockton's entry in the country is subject to regulatory approval. This will meet India's growing demand for risk consulting and management services, the company said in a statement.

The statement further said Sandeep Dadia has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, India, and a member of the Lockton Asia leadership team.

Dadia aims to fully harness the company's global expertise and local knowledge, while maintaining its impressive 97 per cent client retention rate, it added.

Lockton is the world's largest independent insurance brokerage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a battle with brain tumour

For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a ...

 India
4
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024