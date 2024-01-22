Ipower Batteries Pvt Ltd becomes the first Indian company to launch Graphene series lead-acid batteries in the country

New Delhi, 22nd January, 2024:- Ipower Batteries Pvt Ltd, has a new feather to its cap by being the first Indian company to successfully launch Graphene series lead-acid batteries. It makes the company the first in the country to achieve this feat for lead-acid technology.

The company has claimed its new battery variants have been tested by ICAT for AIS0156 and have been awarded the Type Approval Certificate (TAC) for their innovative Graphene series lead-acid technology.

Elated over the announced, Mr Vikas Aggarwal, Founder and MD Ipower Batteries said, "This is more than just a milestone for us; it's a game-changer for the Indian EV industry. As we are all aware, the EV sector has been heavily reliant on costly lithium batteries, with a significant dependency on imports for cells. Our achievement heralds a new era where we can offer a more economical alternative with our 32Ah/C20 lead-acid batteries, weighing just 7.2 Kg." The implications of this achievement are substantial. It will enable Ipower to reduce costs and enhance accessibility of such batteries and use. Additionally, it will not only contribute to the growth of the EV industry in India but also support the nation's vision for self-reliance in alternate energy sources. These batteries are for EV 2-wheeler Ipower Batteries, which has time again come up with innovative solutions to not only drive the EV industry but also has dedicatedly worked on manufacturing world- class battery packs. The company's stealth in the space has been driven by its team of engineers whose pursuit of innovation and excellence has made it possible. This achievement is a testament to the talent and determination of our team.

The company's feat is a step driven forward towards a more sustainable and self-reliant future for the Indian EV industry. About Ipower Batteries Pvt Ltd- Incorporated in December 2019, with a full-fledged state of the art manufacturing unit in Kundli (Haryana) which has a large capacity energy storage per month, Ipower batteries is aimed at fulfilling the need for such solutions. The company has a strong backing in R&D and experience for over three decades from its parent company which allows them to work on innovative product line for the market. The company's manufacturing has IMS certified (ISO 9001-2015,14001:2015,45001:2018) for producing high-quality Lithium-Ion batteries. With this they are ready to become the largest Clean Energy Storage Provider in India.

(Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)