Samsung's Galaxy S24 series secures record pre-bookings in India

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 20:15 IST
Image Credit: Samsung Electronics
Samsung's newly launched flagship Galaxy S24 series has secured record pre-bookings in India, with more than 250,000 customers ordering a Galaxy S24 smartphone since pre-bookings opened on January 18, the South Korean firm said on Monday.

The Galaxy S24 series is available for pre-booking in the following configurations:

Galaxy S24

  • 8GB + 256GB
  • 8GB + 512GB

Galaxy S24+

  • 12GB + 256GB
  • 12GB + 512GB

Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • 12GB + 256GB
  • 12GB + 512GB
  • 12GB + 1TB

If you pre-book Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24+, you will get benefits worth Rs 22,000 and those pre-booking Galaxy S24 will get benefits worth Rs 15,000.

The top model in the flagship series, Galaxy S24 Ultra, is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy that delivers remarkable NPU improvement for incredibly efficient AI processing. Galaxy S24 Ultra is also the first-ever Galaxy phone to feature a titanium frame.

Below are the key specifications of the three models:

Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • Display: 6.8-inch QHD+Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz refresh rate
  • Camera: 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera | 200MP Wide Camera | 50MP Telephoto Camera | 10MP Telephoto Camera | 12MP Front Camera
  • Battery: 5000 mAh | 45W fast wired charging
  • OS: Android 14One UI 6.1

Galaxy S24+

  • Display: 6.7-inch QHD+ | Dynamic AMOLED 2X DisplaySuper Smooth 120Hz refresh rate
  • Camera: 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera | 50MP Wide Camera | 10MP Telephoto Camera | 12MP Front Camera
  • Battery: 4,900 mAh | 45W fast wired charging
  • OS: Android 14One UI 6.1

Galaxy S24

  • Display: 6.2-inch FHD+ | Dynamic AMOLED 2X DisplaySuper Smooth 120Hz refresh rate
  • Camera: 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera | 50MP Wide Camera | 10MP Telephoto Camera | 12MP Front Camera
  • Battery: 4,000 mAh
  • OS: Android 14One UI 6.1

As promised by Samsung, the Galaxy S24 series will get seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates

