Left Menu

Jeh Aerospace sets up manufacturing hub in Hyderabad

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-01-2024 12:46 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 12:46 IST
Jeh Aerospace sets up manufacturing hub in Hyderabad
  • Country:
  • India

Aerospace and defence manufacturing startup Jeh Aerospace on Tuesday inaugurated its manufacturing hub in Hyderabad.

The new facility, which can be extended up to 160,000 sq ft, will provide manufacturing solutions to the aerospace and defence industry, the company said in a statement.

The setting up of the hub comes close on the heels of the platform securing seed funding worth USD USD 2.75-million from General Catalyst as well as aerospace industry veterans such as Airbus India Former CEO and MD Dwarakanath Srinivasan and former President, Boeing India Pratyush Kumar.

Co-founded by Tata Boeing Aerospace ex-Chief Operating Officer Vishal R Sanghavi and Venkatesh Mudragalla, ex-senior executive at Tata Sikorsky Aerospace Ltd, Jeh Aerospace provides ready manufacturing solutions to the aerospace and defense (A&D) industry through its scalable manufacturing facilities and vetted supplier networks.

The manufacturing hub, through vetted supplier networks that meet or exceed global quality standards, will transform the supply chain experience for global aerospace customers, it said.

This facility goes beyond being a physical space, which will reshape the global aerospace and defence supply chain, said Sanghavi.

The facility will create a more robust and adaptable aerospace supply chain and work towards enhancing the industry's capabilities and resilience, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America sales boost; Cameroon rolls out the world's first malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America...

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer precision drug trial; Countries risk missing deadline for pandemic accord, says WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer prec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024