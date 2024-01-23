Left Menu

JCB Literature Foundation, Access for All launch learning box for children with disabilities

The project aims to create an inclusive educational landscape, celebrating diversity, creativity, and accessibility while addressing the multifaceted needs of differently-abled children.Created with Universal Design principles, each Sugamya Qissa Pitara supports parents and caregivers with new books, activity sheets, and specialised training by Inclusive Learning experts.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2024 14:55 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 14:46 IST
JCB Literature Foundation, Access for All launch learning box for children with disabilities
Representative Image Image Credit: JCB Literature Foundation (LinkedIn)
  • Country:
  • India

The JCB Literature Foundation and accessibility consultant Access For ALL have launched 'Sugamya Qissa Pitara', a first-of-its-kind accessible learning box. The project aims to create an inclusive educational landscape, celebrating diversity, creativity, and accessibility while addressing the multifaceted needs of differently-abled children.

Created with Universal Design principles, each 'Sugamya Qissa Pitara' supports parents and caregivers with new books, activity sheets, and specialised training by Inclusive Learning experts. The box, equipped with a sensory mat for enhanced cognitive growth, features diverse tools such as sensory, quiet and behavioural books, tailored for special needs, while addressing the requirements of visually impaired children through tactile and sensory books with braille and large fonts. It also includes specially-crafted caregivers' manuals in Hindi and English to provide valuable insights and support for fostering effective learning environments at home.

Talking about the initiative, Siddhant Shah, founder of Access for All, said that Sugamya Qissa Pitara ''exemplifies the transformative power of inclusive design''. ''At Access For ALL, our dedicated team crafts learning products and games that prioritize an enriching and inclusive experience for all. Our designs meticulously incorporate the tenets of special needs pedagogy, enhancing hand-eye coordination, dexterity, and visual discrimination,'' Shah said in a statement.

With Delhi being the first location, the Sugamya Qissa Pitara programme is set to travel to other parts of the country soon.

Earlier, under a separate project with NGO Saksham, the Foundation has converted the shortlisted books of the JCB Prize for Literature into visual impairment friendly formats (braille and digital) of which the digital versions are made available for free, worldwide, via the Daisy Library (Sugamya Pustakalya).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America sales boost; Cameroon rolls out the world's first malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America...

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer precision drug trial; Countries risk missing deadline for pandemic accord, says WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer prec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024