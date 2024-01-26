Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Storm in a teacup: U.S., Britain banter over the perfect 'cuppa' and World's smallest escape room is a coffin

Odd News Roundup: Storm in a teacup: U.S., Britain banter over the perfect 'cuppa' and World's smallest escape room is a coffin
Representative Image

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

World's smallest escape room is a coffin

The fear of being buried alive and trapped in a coffin haunted writer Edgar Allan Poe's characters and has now inspired what is billed as the world's smallest escape room - a mortuary-themed experience not suitable for claustrophobes. The live-action puzzle game developed by Spanish company Horror Box in Barcelona is called "Catalepsy", a reference to a medical condition easily mistakable for death.

Storm in a teacup: U.S., Britain banter over the perfect 'cuppa'

The "special relationship" between Britain and the United States came under pressure this week when a U.S. academic had the cheek to suggest adding salt to tea, sparking a flurry of diplomatic banter. A "cuppa" tea is a national institution in Britain, about as British as the royal family, pubs and fish and chips, so when American chemist Michelle Francl claimed a pinch of salt was required for the perfect brew, it caused quite a stir.

