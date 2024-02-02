Left Menu

Google brings generative AI to Maps

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 02-02-2024 10:39 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 10:39 IST
Representative Image. Credit: ANI

Google is introducing a new way to discover places with generative AI on Maps. Simply ask Maps what you're looking for (like places with a vintage vibe in San Francisco) and Google's AI models will analyze Maps’ detailed information about nearby businesses and places along with photos, ratings and reviews from the Maps community to help you make quick decisions.

You can further continue the conversation with a follow-up question like "How about lunch?" and Google Maps will suggest places that match the vintage vibe you’re looking for.

Furthermore, if you feel spontaneous or feel like changing your plans suddenly, the AI-powered results will help you do that. For instance, if you’re out and about and it starts to rain, simply ask Maps for "activities for a rainy day" to get suggestions for indoor activities. You’ll get helpful suggestions like comedy shows or movie theatres.

"This experimental capability introduces a whole new way for people to more easily discover places and explore the world with Maps. This is just the beginning of how we’re supercharging Maps with generative AI, and we're excited to start with our passionate community of Local Guides as we shape the future of Maps together," Google wrote in a post on Thursday.

This early access experiment will be available in the US starting this week to select Local Guides.

