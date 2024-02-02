Left Menu

France now backing EU AI rules, EU source says ahead of bloc endorsement

The next step for it to become legislation is a vote by a key committee of EU lawmakers on Feb. 13 and the European Parliament vote either in March or April. EU countries and lawmakers had reached a political deal in December last year.

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2024 15:59 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 15:28 IST
France now backing EU AI rules, EU source says ahead of bloc endorsement
Representative Image Image Credit: Image credit; Wikipedia

France is now backing landmark European Union rules governing artificial intelligence subject to strict conditions, an EU diplomatic source said on Friday, after sources had previously said it was the last holdout in the bloc to support the plan. Such conditions include balancing transparency and protecting business secrecy as well as implementing obligations for high risk AI systems without administrative overload, the official said.

The aim is to allow competitive AI models to develop in the bloc, added the official who declined to be named because they were not authorised to publicly comment on the issue. French AI start-up Mistral, founded by former Meta and Google AI researchers, and Germany's Aleph Alpha have been lobbying their respective governments on the issue, sources said.

Ambassadors of the 27 EU countries will formally endorse the AI Act at 1400 GMT. The next step for it to become legislation is a vote by a key committee of EU lawmakers on Feb. 13 and the European Parliament vote either in March or April.

EU countries and lawmakers had reached a political deal in December last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-No ambition: Youth bemoan green pledges ahead of Indonesia poll

FEATURE-No ambition: Youth bemoan green pledges ahead of Indonesia poll

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA says 561 deaths related to Philips machines since 2021;

Health News Roundup: US FDA says 561 deaths related to Philips machines sinc...

 Global
3
NITI Aayog member Saraswat applauds Tata Steel for recycling steel scrap

NITI Aayog member Saraswat applauds Tata Steel for recycling steel scrap

 India
4
OnePlus Nord 3 receiving January 2024 security patch

OnePlus Nord 3 receiving January 2024 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024