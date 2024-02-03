Science News Roundup: Shanghai-backed firm raises $933 million to build satellite constellation

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Shanghai-backed firm raises $933 million to build satellite constellation

Shanghai municipal government-backed Shanghai Spacecom Satellite Technology (SSST) has raised 6.7 billion yuan ($933 million) for the construction of a low-orbit satellite constellation, one of its investors said on Thursday. The series A capital raise was led by a fund set up by the National Manufacturing Transformation and Upgrading Fund (NMTUF), CAS Star said in a statement.

