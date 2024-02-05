Left Menu

US to stop accepting new enrollments for low-income internet subsidy program

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-02-2024 20:53 IST
US to stop accepting new enrollments for low-income internet subsidy program
  United States
  • United States

The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday will stop accepting new enrollments for a government broadband internet subsidy program, used by nearly 23 million American households, which is set to run out of money in months.

Congress previously allocated $17 billion to help lower-income families and people impacted by COVID-19 to gain internet access through a $30 per month voucher to use toward internet service.

The White House in October asked for $6 billion to extend the program through December 2024 but Congress has not acted. The FCC says there is insufficient funding to support consumers beyond April.

