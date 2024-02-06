Left Menu

Google Meet now lets you pin multiple tiles for all meeting participants

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 06-02-2024 10:54 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 10:54 IST

 

Gif Credit: Google Workspace Updates Blog

Google Meet has added the ability for the meeting host or co-host to pin up to three specific tiles for all meeting participants. This will help ensure the meeting is focused on key presentations and speakers.

To pin, hover over a tile you want to pin and Click Pin. It is worth mentioning that, you can't pin things in companion mode. To unpin, hover over the tile you want to unpin and Click Unpin.

"This is especially helpful for large meeting scenarios like webinars where hosts need to focus everyone on particular content. Note that meeting participants can unpin these tiles on their screen if they wish," Google explained in a blog post.

The ability to pin multiple tiles will be available for Google Meet on the web and mobile devices.

The feature is rolling out to both Rapid and Scheduled Release domains and may potentially take longer than 15 days to be fully visible. It will be available to all Google Workspace customers.

