Left Menu

Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers brands its Digital Investing products as 'eARENA'

Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, a leading financial services firm, has branded its digital investing products under a new brand name eARENA.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-02-2024 11:47 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 11:45 IST
Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers brands its Digital Investing products as 'eARENA'
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, a leading financial services firm, has branded its digital investing products under a new brand name 'eARENA'. eARENA will now become the parent brand that will encompass all the digital products like Trade-Mobi (Stock Investing App) and the recently launched Mutual Fund Investing app 'AR Invest'. Key Features of all the products under eARENA: • Tailored for New Age Investors: Focusing on Millenials, 'eARENA' reflects the preferences and aspirations of this dynamic group of individuals.

• Digital-first Convenience: The platform offers a fully digital experience, streamlining the account opening process and enabling investors to get started within 5 minutes.

• Diverse Investment Options: 'eARENA' presents a wide range of Investing tools and investment choices, carefully curated to match the unique goals and risk appetites of new-age investors.

Devang Mehta, Marketing Head, Anand Rathi Group, stated on the announcement that, ''eARENA brand marks a significant step towards our new brand positioning of being Digital first. This new brand positioning is specifically created to reflect our new-age Investing apps and platforms that are high-tech but at the same time totally free from clutter and complexities. All our Investing apps and platforms are now curated and designed in a way to be 'SIMPLE' and hence our tagline Simple hai to Sahi hai!'' Vineet Jain, Chief Business and Digital Officer (CBDO), ARSSBL, stated : ''We are thrilled to introduce eARENA, the cutting-edge tech investment platform reshaping financial landscapes for Millennials and Gen Z in India. Empowering a new generation of investors, eARENA transforms the financial landscape with user-friendly interfaces and real-time market research. eARENA's innovative platform puts financial freedom at users' fingertips. Join us for the movement and experience a new era of seamless investing with eARENA. We are not just changing how users invest; we're dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of trust, security, privacy, and safety.'' About Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers is a leading financial services firm, dedicated to providing innovative investment solutions to individuals and businesses. With a strong focus on digital transformation, the company aims to simplify the investment process and deliver a seamless user experience. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity by 20 Percent by 2030

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity ...

 India
2
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

 United States
3
FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

 United States
4
China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024