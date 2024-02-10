Science News Roundup: Mongolia in talks with SpaceX to launch first national satellite

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Mongolia in talks with SpaceX to launch first national satellite

The Mongolian government said on Thursday it is in talks with Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch the country's first national telecommunications satellite, its latest move to improve connectivity and develop its "domestic space economy." The satellite, currently being constructed by French company Thales Alenia Space, is tasked with improving Mongolia's disaster management and emergency response, increasing broadband internet access and supporting its scientific research and education among other purposes, the government said in a statement.

