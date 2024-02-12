HAF.VC Unveils INR 150 Crore Category I AIF Fund to Boost Startups

Hyderabad, February 12th, 2024 - HAF has officially launched its maiden Venture Capital Fund, a Category 1 Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), featuring an investable corpus of INR 100 crore and an additional greenshoe option of INR 50 crore. This strategic fund is specifically designed to focus on startups placing a significant emphasis on scalability through technology and AI. Notably, the fund's management partners, serving as primary investors, allocate the management fee exclusively to fortify the investment team, demonstrating a dedicated commitment to building a resilient foundation for success. In an effort to drive global innovation and expedite the scaling of startups, the fund proactively involves accomplished entrepreneurs as investors.

Key Highlights: Investment Focus: The fund aims to deploy up to INR 5 crore across 20 disruptive startups that are positioned to scale with technology and AI in Pre-Series A/Series A with a strong commitment to follow-on investments to support future growth. Entrepreneurial Engagement: HAF distinguishes itself by actively seeking successful entrepreneurs as investors, fostering rapid scalability for startups with a robust technology foundation. The overarching goal is to establish a platform where successful entrepreneurs and investors collaborate to build game-changing ventures. The fund encompasses successful entrepreneurs and business leaders in Pharma, Health sciences Tech, Education, Sustainability and other sectors. Founders' Vision: Sri Myneni and Kishore Ganji, Managing Partners of HAF, express a mission that goes beyond funding, by collectively addressing individual challenges and connecting visionary ideas with strategic capital to innovate and grow fast globally. They said, "As serial entrepreneurs and angel investors, we are staunch believers in the transformative force of innovation. We are building HAF as a dynamic, collaboration-driven platform where founders not only secure financial backing but also tap into the collective wisdom of accomplished Limited Partners (LPs) who themselves are successful entrepreneurs. Hyderabad Angels Legacy: Building upon Hyderabad Angels' decade-long investment acumen, the fund strategically taps into the mentorship of Hyderabad's serial entrepreneurs and investors across diverse sectors, fostering an impactful catalyst for startup founders to drive innovation and achieve rapid scalability. HAF, drawing on the established platforms and processes created by Hyderabad Angels. Leadership Perspective: BVR Mohan Reddy, Founder & Executive Chairman of Cyient, emphasizes the importance of an active engagement platform between LPs/investors and entrepreneurs, positioning HAF at the forefront of driving collaboration. He said, "As an active investor in numerous venture funds and startups, I am of the belief that fostering an active engagement platform between Limited Partners (LPs)/ investors and entrepreneurs is pivotal for creating successful businesses. HAF is constructed with this strategic approach. With direct guidance from many seasoned investors from a diverse array of industries. HAF Collaborative Limited Partners (CLPs) platform will become a dynamic force empowering and cultivating successful ventures,'' T-Hub's Perspective: Mahankali Srinivas Rao (MSR), CEO of T-Hub, a well accomplished business leader and an advisor of the fund, acknowledges Hyderabad's role as the nucleus of the world's largest innovation hub, stating that HAF is ready to harness the potential inherent in the synergy of funds, direct engagement with industry leaders, and the vibrant startup ecosystem in Hyderabad.

Catalyzing New India: In the rapidly evolving landscape of technology-driven enterprises, India is positioning itself as the global leader. HAF emerges as a catalyst, committed to accelerating the growth of this new India. Website - HAF.VC (Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

