You can now share spaces smart chips in Google Chat

Gif Credit: Google Workspace Updates

Google has introduced the ability to search for and insert a smart chip that links to a space in Google Chat, making it easier to share and collaborate on content related to specific spaces.

When composing a message in Google Chat, type "@" and a list of suggested spaces will appear to include as a smart chip, based on your membership. To search for a space, type the space name and the results will be determined by the spaces you've accessed most recently.

Once a space is selected, you can insert the space smart chip directly into your message. You can also paste the link (URL) of a space into a message and press the Tab key to instantly convert it into a space smart chip.

Although mobile users can view and click on space smart chips, they currently do not have the ability to insert these smart chips while using the mobile app. It is worth mentioning that you must be a member of space to be able to search for it and share the smart chip. Similarly, recipients of a message containing a space smart chip must also be members of that space to access it.

For the Rapid Release domains, the gradual rollout of this new feature began on February 9, 2024. It may take up to 15 days for the feature to become visible to all users within these domains. Users in the Scheduled Release domains will start seeing the gradual rollout of the feature from February 26, 2024. It will also take up to 15 days for the feature to be fully visible to all users.

The ability to insert and share spaces smart chips in Google Chat will be available to all Google Workspace customers, Google Workspace Individual subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts.