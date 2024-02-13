Infosys partners with PIL to drive digital transformation in logistics industry

Infosys has entered into a strategic collaboration with Singapore-based shipping company Pacific International Lines (PIL) to accelerate the latter's digital transformation initiative and create a positive impact for its key stakeholders across the shipping and logistics ecosystem.

Commenting on this partnership, Lionel Patrice Chatelet, Chief Commercial Officer, Pacific International Lines (PIL), said, "We are looking for a partner who can not only bring technology but also play an advisory role in the journey of transformation. Infosys brings together a strong combination of the right capabilities as well as highly collaborative ways of working. We are delighted to collaborate with Infosys."

This multi-year, multi-phased partnership will see Infosys helping revamp PIL's existing customer portal and deploy a scalable and modern technology platform, enabling the global carrier to further its ‘Driving Connectivity’ mission aimed at connecting its businesses across the markets that it serves.

In addition, PIL's web and mobile applications will undergo a comprehensive overhaul to streamline the user experience and boost customer engagement.

With its strong domain expertise in multimodal logistics, Infosys will provide a strong technical backbone to ensure the performance and scalability of the revamped portal. The partnership aims to address critical business challenges such as modernizing web and mobile applications, enhancing scalability, and providing advisory services on the latest technology and business trends.

"With our strong domain expertise in multimodal logistics, we are committed to delivering innovative solutions that not only address our client's current needs but also set the stage for embracing the latest industry trends. As a trusted advisor, we aim to transform PIL’s customer portals to become simple, intuitive, and more experiential, leveraging scalable technology through the AI-powered Infosys Topaz suite of offerings," said Karmesh Vaswani, EVP & Global Head Retail, Consumer Goods & Logistics, Infosys.