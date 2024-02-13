Secretary Telecom urges academic institutions to make best use of 5G Use Case Lab

A two-day workshop on “5G Use Case Labs: Awareness and Pre-Commissioning Readiness” was inaugurated by Dr. Neeraj Mittal, Secretary (Telecom), Department of Telecommunications, Government of India, on 12.02.2024 at IIT Guwahati. The workshop was organized by the National Telecommunications Institute for Policy Research, Innovation and Training (NTIPRIT), DoT, Ghaziabad. More than 100 participants from about 30 institutions in the eastern region attended the workshop.

The workshop aimed at fostering innovation in 5G technology use cases. Hundred 5G Use Case Labs are being set up across India by DoT funding with specially focus on East Zone with 30 intuitions including IIT Guwahati. Standards-R&D-Innovation(SRI) division, DoT-HQ is spearheading the policy, implementation & capacity building aspects related to 5G labs for timely installation and effective utilization by faculty, students & startup communities. The Prime Minister awarded setting up of 100 5G Labs across the country during the India Mobile Congress held in October last year.

Dr. Neeraj Mittal, in his address, urged the academic institutions to make best use of 5G Use Case Lab to create new use cases so that the benefits of 5G technology reach every section of the society across country and contribute in making India a developed nation.

Secretary NEC, Shri K. Moses Chalai addressed the faculties and industry participants from eastern region present in the workshop. He highlighted the need for leveraging 5G use cases for development of NER.

Various potential use cases of 5G were presented by the industry for the government, enterprises, education, agriculture, health and entertainment activities etc:

Nayan Technologies showcased solution to capture parameters related to civic amenities lacking in a particular area and provide intelligence to Govt. agencies after processing the data.

Nimbal Vision presented innovative product to monitor and suggest/act remedial action about water saving and leakage issues.

Perkant Technology presented a solution named “Abhayparimit” an innovative health solution which is patented in India and US and was showcased at WHO.

TechXR presented low cost AR-VR solution with various use case- training, academics, pilgrimage etc.

Deliberations were held among the faculty members including IIT Madras, IIT Guwahati and other engineering colleges, Industry representatives, Start-ups, researchers, students and DoT Officers. During the workshop, participants visited IoT Lab at IIT Guwahati.

Prof. Ratnajit Bhattacharjee, EEE, IIT Guwahati, Shri Atul Sinha, DDG NTIPRIT, also expressed their views in the inaugural session.

(With Inputs from PIB)