US tells Congress of new intelligence on Russian nuclear capabilities, source says

The United States has told Congress and European allies about new intelligence on Russian nuclear capabilities that could pose an international threat, a source briefed on the matter said on Wednesday, confirming a report in the New York Times. The new capabilities do not pose an urgent threat to the United States, the source said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-02-2024 04:19 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 04:19 IST
The United States has told Congress and European allies about new intelligence on Russian nuclear capabilities that could pose an international threat, a source briefed on the matter said on Wednesday, confirming a report in the New York Times. The new capabilities do not pose an urgent threat to the United States, the source said. The new intelligence is related to Russian attempts to develop a space-based weapon, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

