UK economy entered recession in second half of 2023
Reuters | London | Updated: 15-02-2024 12:37 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 12:33 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's economy shrank by 0.3% in the three months to December, entering a recession in the second half of 2023 after it also contracted by 0.1% between July and September, official data from Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed.
A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a 0.1% fall of gross domestic product (GDP) in the October-to-December period.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- Office for National Statistics ONS
Advertisement