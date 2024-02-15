UK economy entered recession in second half of 2023

Britain's economy shrank by 0.3% in the three months to December, entering a recession in the second half of 2023 after it also contracted by 0.1% between July and September, official data from Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a 0.1% fall of gross domestic product (GDP) in the October-to-December period.

