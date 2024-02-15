Left Menu

Incred Alternative Investments introduces a new Rs 500 crore PE fund

Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
Incred Alternatives Investments, a part of the Incred Group, on Thursday announced the launch of its maiden alternative investment fund in the private equity space with a targeted corpus of Rs 500 crore.

This is the third such fund from Incred after the successful launch of its structured credit fund and liquid quant fund over the last two years, the company said in a statement.

The latest fund aims to create a corpus of Rs 500 crore, which will be invested in quality private companies in series B & C stages, across consumer, financial services, technology and enterprise services sectors. The fund will allow high net-worth individuals, family offices as well as institutional investors to access opportunities in private markets, said Bhupinder Singh, founder of Incred.

Vivek Singla, managing partner at Incred Alternative Investments, said the idea behind this fund is to run a concentrated strategy and invest in not more than seven-eight companies where we have high conviction.

The Incred Group comprises three businesses -- Incred Finance that is a new-age NBFC; Incred Capital which is an integrated institutional, wealth and asset management platform; and Incred Money, a retail wealth-tech investment distribution vertical.

