"IHCL Launches Ekante Bliss, a New 113-Key Offering in Tirupati, Under the SeleQtions Brand"

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-02-2024 15:23 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 15:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Friday announced the opening of a 113-key Ekante Bliss under SeleQtions brand in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, home to the sacred shrine of Tirumala Venkateswara Temple.

''We are delighted to inaugurate Ekante Bliss, an IHCL SeleQtions hotel, in the temple city of Tirupati, drawing millions of devotees annually. This addition further cements our robust footprint in significant spiritual destinations across India,'' IHCL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Puneet Chhatwal said in a statement.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have six hotels across Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta and Ginger in Andhra Pradesh including one under development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

