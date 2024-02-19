EXCLUSIVE-EU opens formal proceedings against TikTok under Digital Services Act
The European Commission has opened formal proceedings against ByteDance's TikTok under the Digital Services Act (DSA), according to a document seen by Reuters, to see if the social media platform is doing enough to protect children. "The protection of minors is a top enforcement priority for the DSA.
The European Commission has opened formal proceedings against ByteDance's TikTok under the Digital Services Act (DSA), according to a document seen by Reuters, to see if the social media platform is doing enough to protect children.
"The protection of minors is a top enforcement priority for the DSA. As a platform that reaches millions of children and teenagers, TikTok must fully comply with the DSA and has a particular role to play in the protection of minors online," said EU Commissioner Thierry Breton, in the document. This marks the second DSA investigation after Elon Musk's social media platform X.
Tik Tok can face fines of up to 6% of its global turnover if found guilty of breaching DSA rules.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Entertainment News Roundup: Music from Africa rising on global charts, with help from TikTok; Carl Weathers, who lit up screen as Apollo Creed in 'Rocky,' dead at 76 and more
Entertainment News Roundup: Taylor Swift chases album of year record at female-focused Grammys; Music from Africa rising on global charts, with help from TikTok
UNESCO partners with TikTok on Safer Internet Day to support media literacy
Entertainment News Roundup: Taylor Swift makes Grammys history as women rule music's top honors; Music from Africa rising on global charts, with help from TikTok and more
'We must fight lies and hatred': Israeli President discusses antisemitism with TikTok executives