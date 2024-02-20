Left Menu

Sun Pharma to acquire 16.33 pc stake in Surgimatix for USD 3.05 mn

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2024 19:47 IST | Created: 20-02-2024 19:47 IST
Sun Pharma to acquire 16.33 pc stake in Surgimatix for USD 3.05 mn

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on Tuesday said it will acquire a 16.33 per cent stake in Surgimatix, Inc, a US-based firm for USD 3.05 million (over Rs 25 crore).

Surgimatix is engaged in the business of developing a proprietary soft tissue fixation device for laparoscopic hernia repair and other minimally invasive surgeries. It is yet to commence its commercial operations, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said in a regulatory filing.

The company has entered into an agreement with Surgimatix, Inc under which it has agreed to acquire 16.33 per cent shares of the latter, additionally, with the right to receive warrants equal to 20 per cent of shares purchased, it added.

The cost of acquisition is USD 3.05 million, the filing said, adding that the acquisition is expected to be completed by February 2024, subject to fulfilment of certain conditions.

Surgimatix was incorporated on November 19, 2007.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
REC honoured with 'Innovative Technology Development Award' at IIT Madras CSR Summit

REC honoured with 'Innovative Technology Development Award' at IIT Madras CS...

 India
2
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite gets February 2024 security patch, bug fixes

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite gets February 2024 security patch, bug fixes

 Global
3
Karnataka assembly pays homage to Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar

Karnataka assembly pays homage to Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar

 India
4
FEATURE-Sri Lankan health crisis could worsen as doctors seek work abroad

FEATURE-Sri Lankan health crisis could worsen as doctors seek work abroad

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024