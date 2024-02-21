Left Menu

China calls on central state-owned firms to take larger role in AI development

The China state asset regulator said central government-owned enterprises should play a larger role in promoting artificial intelligence development in China. The statement added that these enterprises should take steps to develop and promote AI in industrial renewal.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 21-02-2024 14:27 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 14:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: PxHere
  • Country:
  • China

The China state asset regulator said central government-owned enterprises should play a larger role in promoting artificial intelligence development in China. Zhang Yuzhuo, party chief of the state-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, told a conference on Feb. 19 that central government-owned enterprises should also actively embrace reforms brought by artificial intelligence.

They should develop new generation AI technologies, according to a statement released on Wednesday. The statement added that these enterprises should take steps to develop and promote AI in industrial renewal. They should also accelerate the building of smart computing centers.

