LTIMindtree, Eurolife FFH sign pact to setup Gen Al and Digital Hubs in Europe, India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2024 22:40 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 22:40 IST
Technology consulting and digital solutions company LTIMindtree on Wednesday said it has signed an initial pact with Greek insurance company Eurolife FFH to establish a Gen Al and Digital Hub in Athens and dedicated facilities in Poland, Europe and India.

LTIMindtree and Eurolife FFH signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to this effect.

The MoU was signed by Sudhir Chaturvedi, President and Executive Board Member, LTIMindtree, Alexandros Sarrigeorgiou, Chairman and CEO, Eurolife FFH Insurance Group, and Sanjay Tugnait, President and Chief Executive Officer, Fairfax Digital Services, in the presence of Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece, in Delhi.

The statement said that Eurolife FFH will set up Generative Al and Digital Hub in Athens to develop solutions for insurance businesses in Greece and LTIMindtree will provide deep domain expertise and support from its dedicated facilities in Poland and Mumbai.

''This announcement aligns with the government of India's newly introduced Anusandhan scheme, aimed at catalyzing innovation and research within the technology and startup ecosystem,'' the company said in a statement.

''By merging LTIMindtree's innovation capabilities with Eurolife FFH's domain expertise, we are staging a platform for accelerated adoption of new technologies to address the industry's most pressing challenges, while establishing new benchmarks in both domestic and international markets,'' Sudhir Chaturvedi, President and Executive Board Member, LTIMindtree said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

