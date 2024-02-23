Left Menu

US SEC charges BP manager's husband with insider trading over TravelCenters deal

Reuters | Updated: 23-02-2024 03:43 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 03:43 IST
US SEC charges BP manager's husband with insider trading over TravelCenters deal

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Thursday it has charged the husband of a BP Plc manager with insider trading over the energy company's $1.3 billion deal to buy TravelCenters of America Inc. The SEC alleges that Tyler Loudon, the husband of an M&A manager at BP, overheard several of his wife's work-related conversations about the TravelCenters deal and purchased shares of TravelCenters stock before the merger was announced on Feb. 16.

"We allege that Mr. Loudon took advantage of his remote working conditions and his wife's trust to profit from information he knew was confidential," SEC official Eric Werner said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna reports surprise profit, sets out road map for RSV vaccine; Why are South Korean trainee doctors on strike over medical school quotas? and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna reports surprise profit, sets out road map for ...

 Global
2
Bihar Governor, Union Minister among 22-member delegation accompanying holy relics of Lord Buddha to Thailand

Bihar Governor, Union Minister among 22-member delegation accompanying holy ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: GSK's injectable HIV drug shows promise over daily pills; United Therapeutics starts litigation with FDA over rival Liquidia's drug application and more

Health News Roundup: GSK's injectable HIV drug shows promise over daily pill...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Zara owner Inditex expands bargain brand to counter Shein

FOCUS-Zara owner Inditex expands bargain brand to counter Shein

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024