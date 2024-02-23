Left Menu

23-02-2024
New experimental AI feature in Chrome can help you write content online
Image Credit: Google/The Keyword

Google Chrome is rolling out a new experimental AI feature called " Help me write" that can help you write or refine existing text on Mac and Windows PCs. This feature is only available in English in the U.S.

The feature uses Generative AI to help you write more easily and effectively across the web - whether you're selling a piece of furniture, submitting a restaurant review or inquiring about a hotel reservation. The tool will understand the context of the webpage you're on to suggest relevant content.

"With this week's launch of Chrome M122, you can try out “Help me write” on Mac and Windows PCs starting in the U.S. in English. The tool will understand the context of the webpage you're on to suggest relevant content. For example, as an avid gardener, if I’m writing a review for garden shears, Chrome will pull out relevant details about the item from the page to support my recommendation so it’s more valuable to other hobbyists," Google wrote in a post.

To turn on this feature,

  • On your computer, open Chrome.
  • Select More (the three-dot menu) > Settings > Experimental AI.
  • Turn on Try out experimental AI features > Help me write.
  • Select Relaunch.

Once enabled, go to a website, simply right-click on an open text field and Select "Help me write". In the "Help me write" box, enter your prompt and select Create.

The feature can be disabled at any time.

