Left Menu

Can Big Tech Be Held Accountable for Youth Mental Health Crisis? The Landmark Trial Explores

A landmark trial in Los Angeles examines if social media giants can be held liable for mental health issues linked to their platforms. Kaley G.M., the plaintiff, claims her childhood addiction to Instagram and YouTube adversely affected her mental wellbeing. The court explores the extent of social media's impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 09:40 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 09:40 IST
Can Big Tech Be Held Accountable for Youth Mental Health Crisis? The Landmark Trial Explores
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking case in Los Angeles County, Victoria Burke, a therapist, testified about the link between social media usage and youth mental health. The lawsuit, filed against Meta's Instagram and Alphabet's YouTube, claims that these platforms contributed to an adolescent mental health crisis, with Kaley G.M. as the plaintiff.

Kaley, who began using social media at a very young age, is expected to testify about how the apps influenced her mental health. Her therapists diagnosed her with disorders such as generalized anxiety and social phobia potentially exacerbated by online interactions. The trial questions the responsibility of tech firms in the mental health outcomes of their young users.

The global implications are far-reaching, as governments worldwide reconsider age restrictions for social media use. The case delves into the tech companies' awareness of the potential harm to children and challenges their business models, which allegedly prioritize engagement over wellbeing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NCERT book row: CJI Suyra Kant says there appears to be a deep-rooted, well planned conspiracy to defame judiciary.

NCERT book row: CJI Suyra Kant says there appears to be a deep-rooted, well ...

 India
2
Odisha Vigilance's Historic Cash Seizure: A Bold Step Against Corruption

Odisha Vigilance's Historic Cash Seizure: A Bold Step Against Corruption

 India
3
Canada and India Gear Up to Fast-Track Free Trade Agreement Talks

Canada and India Gear Up to Fast-Track Free Trade Agreement Talks

 Canada
4
India Counters Pakistan's Claims at UNHRC, Highlights Jammu & Kashmir's Progress

India Counters Pakistan's Claims at UNHRC, Highlights Jammu & Kashmir's Prog...

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026