Can Big Tech Be Held Accountable for Youth Mental Health Crisis? The Landmark Trial Explores

In a groundbreaking case in Los Angeles County, Victoria Burke, a therapist, testified about the link between social media usage and youth mental health. The lawsuit, filed against Meta's Instagram and Alphabet's YouTube, claims that these platforms contributed to an adolescent mental health crisis, with Kaley G.M. as the plaintiff.

Kaley, who began using social media at a very young age, is expected to testify about how the apps influenced her mental health. Her therapists diagnosed her with disorders such as generalized anxiety and social phobia potentially exacerbated by online interactions. The trial questions the responsibility of tech firms in the mental health outcomes of their young users.

The global implications are far-reaching, as governments worldwide reconsider age restrictions for social media use. The case delves into the tech companies' awareness of the potential harm to children and challenges their business models, which allegedly prioritize engagement over wellbeing.

(With inputs from agencies.)