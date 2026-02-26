Left Menu

Nepal's Political Crossroads: A Nation Prepares for Pivotal Election

Nepal is poised for a crucial election, the first since protests toppled ex-Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli. With nearly 19 million voters, the election will tackle critical issues like corruption, unemployment, and foreign relations. Key candidates include Balendra Shah and former prime ministers Oli and Dahal.

Nepal is gearing up for a pivotal national election, marking the first since youth-led demonstrations dethroned the previous administration of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli last September. Scheduled for March 5, this election will see nearly 19 million citizens casting their votes to elect a new 275-member assembly.

Key issues dominating the electoral debate include corruption, job creation, and foreign diplomacy, particularly in balancing relations with neighboring trade giants, India and China. While India claims approximately two-thirds of Nepal's international trade, China has extended substantial financial support to the landlocked nation, further complicating political dynamics.

Leading the race are various notable figures such as rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah of the Rastriya Swatantra Party, and seasoned politicians like four-time former Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli and Nepali Communist Party leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal. As Nepal navigates this critical junction, the political landscape remains uncertain but promises significant change.

