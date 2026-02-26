Left Menu

Real Madrid Advances Despite Mbappé’s Absence Due to Injury

Real Madrid advanced to the Champions League round of 16 after defeating Benfica 3-1 on aggregate, despite the absence of star player Kylian Mbappé due to a knee injury. Coach Álvaro Arbeloa is hopeful Mbappé will return soon, as the team adjusts its lineup amid other injuries.

Real Madrid continued its Champions League campaign with a decisive 3-1 aggregate win over Benfica, despite the absence of French star Kylian Mbappé. The team managed a 2-1 victory in the second leg, securing a place in the round of 16.

Mbappé, nursing a left knee injury, was notably absent from the squad. According to coach Álvaro Arbeloa, the decision for the star player to sit out was mutual, following discussions with medical staff due to his recurring discomfort.

Gonzalo García stepped up in Mbappé's place, while Arda Guler and Vinícius Júnior, who netted a goal in the 80th minute, completed the forward lineup. Despite injury challenges, Madrid remains focused on advancing further in the competition.

