Real Madrid Advances Despite Mbappé’s Absence Due to Injury

Real Madrid continued its Champions League campaign with a decisive 3-1 aggregate win over Benfica, despite the absence of French star Kylian Mbappé. The team managed a 2-1 victory in the second leg, securing a place in the round of 16.

Mbappé, nursing a left knee injury, was notably absent from the squad. According to coach Álvaro Arbeloa, the decision for the star player to sit out was mutual, following discussions with medical staff due to his recurring discomfort.

Gonzalo García stepped up in Mbappé's place, while Arda Guler and Vinícius Júnior, who netted a goal in the 80th minute, completed the forward lineup. Despite injury challenges, Madrid remains focused on advancing further in the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)