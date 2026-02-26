Left Menu

Saree-Clad Officer Behind Major Maoist Surrender in Telangana

B Sumathi, a senior officer in the Telangana Police, played a pivotal role in the surrender of top Maoist leaders, marking a significant victory for the state. As head of the Special Intelligence Branch, she facilitated sensitive negotiations to bring key Maoist figures back into the mainstream.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-02-2026 09:40 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 09:40 IST
The recent surrender of top Maoist leaders in Telangana marks a historic achievement for the state's police force. Spearheading this success was B Sumathi, the saree-clad officer who orchestrated the negotiations leading to this breakthrough.

On Tuesday, Thippiri Tirupati, commonly known as Devuji, along with other senior Maoist leaders, laid down arms in a momentous event presided over by Telangana DGP B Shivadhar Reddy. This marked a critical victory against extremism in the region.

Sumathi, leading the Special Intelligence Branch, expertly navigated the complex negotiations to facilitate the leaders' entry into mainstream society. Her efforts, alongside the commendable work of her team, received special mention from the DGP, highlighting their pivotal role in this transformative process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

