Nepal's Youth Exodus: Seeking Prosperity Abroad Amid Homegrown Challenges

In Nepal, economic instability and high unemployment drive a significant portion of the youth population to seek work abroad, despite election promises of job creation. The country's reliance on remittances underscores the complexity of its economic challenges, with key sectors like manufacturing in decline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 09:34 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 09:34 IST
In Kathmandu, Nepal's youth, like 21-year-old Rahul Pariyar, are preparing for foreign employment due to local economic hardships. Many seek opportunities in the United Arab Emirates as wages there significantly outperform domestic offerings.

As Nepal faces a youth unemployment rate of 20.6%, the highest in South and Southeast Asia, political parties are under pressure to deliver on job creation promises amid skepticism and political instability. Despite pledges from leading parties, the Rastriya Swatantra Party and Nepali Congress, many young Nepalis remain unconvinced.

Challenges such as under-employment and inadequate wages drive the exodus abroad, with structural issues like weak governance and policy volatility hindering economic recovery. Nepalis continue to remit substantial funds home, highlighting the critical role of foreign employment in the nation's economic fabric.

