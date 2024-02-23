She Plays, You Win': Celebrate Women's T20 Season with Parimatch

Parimatch, a leading name in the iGaming industry, is excited to announce the launch of the 'She Plays, You Win' Tournament packed with valuable prizes to celebrate the highly anticipated Women's Premier League that kicks off on February 23rd. With 22 matches set to captivate audiences across Bengaluru and Delhi, culminating in a thrilling final at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on March 17, the Women's T20 promises non-stop action, encouraging cricket fans to gear up for an adrenaline-pumped ride fueled by empowering feminine energy! In 2023, the Women's Premier League debuted with the top-tier cricket season, concluding with the Mumbai Indians' victory over the Delhi Capitals in the final. Notably, the inaugural season was marked by a significant Rs. 10 crore prize pool and a heartwarming gesture: free tickets for women, celebrating the inclusivity of the game. As the Women's T20 is gaining more and more popularity and excitement for the upcoming season is reaching new heights, Parimatch invites everyone to level up the fun and take part in the 'She Plays, You Win' Tournament. Cheer for your favorites, test your cricket skills, and stand a chance to win incredible prizes, including a brand-new Samsung TV, Sony PS5 Console, Samsung Tablet, and generous cash rewards. Plus, seize the chance to share a Rs. 1 million prize pool! The best part of the tournament is that you can't lose in it—everyone wins, guaranteed! The Tournament takes place from February 23rd to March 17th, 2024. For more details please visit Parimatch's official website. About Parimatch Parimatch is the #1 global gaming platform, that provides a complete suite of sports and casino online betting services to its customers. Since 1994, Parimatch has grown to be enjoyed by 3,000,000 active users worldwide. It is trusted by the world's top athletes and celebrities: famous Indian actresses Kajal Aggarwal and Trinidadian cricket star Nicholas Pooran are among their brand ambassadors. Parimatch is a partner of franchise cricket teams as MI Cape Town and Antigua & Barbuda Falcons, an exclusive global partner of a football team Chelsea F.C. Since 2019, Parimatch is one of the leading betting brands in Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)