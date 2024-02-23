Left Menu

UAE, Kenya seal comprehensive economic partnership deal

The Gulf state sealed its first CEPA with African nations in 2023 with the island of Mauritius and the Republic of Congo-Brazzaville.

Reuters | Updated: 23-02-2024 15:47 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 15:45 IST
UAE, Kenya seal comprehensive economic partnership deal
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The United Arab Emirates and Kenya have concluded a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA), UAE Minister of Foreign Trade Thani Al Zeyoudi said on Friday.

Kenya, East Africa's largest economy, was one of the first African countries with which the UAE launched bilateral trade deal talks in 2022 as part of a strategy to diversify its oil-based economy. Non-oil trade between the Gulf state and Kenya reached $3.1 billion in 2023, up 26.4% on 2022, Al Zeyoudi said in a post on social media platform X.

"We will now look to expand across sectors from food production and mining to technology and logistics," he said of the agreement. UAE state news agency WAM quoted Kenya's trade minister Rebecca Miano as saying the deal would play an important role in enabling Kenyan exports to reach important markets in Asia and the Middle East and "in stimulating investment inflows that will further develop our national capabilities".

The UAE has signed several CEPAs including with former foes Israel and Turkey and with Asian giants India and Indonesia. The Gulf state sealed its first CEPA with African nations in 2023 with the island of Mauritius and the Republic of Congo-Brazzaville.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna reports surprise profit, sets out road map for RSV vaccine; Why are South Korean trainee doctors on strike over medical school quotas? and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna reports surprise profit, sets out road map for ...

 Global
2
Bihar Governor, Union Minister among 22-member delegation accompanying holy relics of Lord Buddha to Thailand

Bihar Governor, Union Minister among 22-member delegation accompanying holy ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: GSK's injectable HIV drug shows promise over daily pills; United Therapeutics starts litigation with FDA over rival Liquidia's drug application and more

Health News Roundup: GSK's injectable HIV drug shows promise over daily pill...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Zara owner Inditex expands bargain brand to counter Shein

FOCUS-Zara owner Inditex expands bargain brand to counter Shein

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024