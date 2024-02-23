Left Menu

Toyota Kirloskar Motor recalls 269 units of Land Cruiser 300

Toyota Kirloskar Motor is recalling 269 units of its sports utility vehicle Toyota Land Cruiser 300 to reprogramme the automatic transmission ECU software.The company is recalling the model manufactured between February 12, 2021 and February 1, 2023, the automaker said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2024 20:48 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 20:48 IST
The company is recalling the model manufactured between February 12, 2021 and February 1, 2023, the automaker said in a statement. The recall, involving 269 units, aims to reprogram the automatic transmission ECU software, it added. As of now, there have been no reported cases related to the affected part, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said.

For all involved vehicles, Toyota dealer representatives will contact individual customers for necessary service campaign, it added.

