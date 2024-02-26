US adds Sandvine, Chengdu Beizhan Electronics to restricted trade list - notice

The U.S. on Monday added Sandvine Inc and Chengdu Beizhan Electronics to the Commerce Department's Entity List, essentially banning exports to them, according to a U.S. government posting. Sandvine was added to the list for supplying technology to the Egyptian government, "where it is used in mass web-monitoring and censorship to block news as well as target political actors and human rights activists," the Federal Register listing said.

SandvinE has locations in Canada, India, Japan, Malaysia, Sweden and the United Arab Emirates that will be affected by the listing. China's Chengdu was added for acquiring U.S. origin items on behalf of the University of Electronic Science and Technology, which is already on the Entity List, the notice said.

Sandvine did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Chengdu could not immediately be reached.

