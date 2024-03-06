BRIEF-US Urges Allies to Squeeze China Further on Chip Technology -Bloomberg News
Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2024 19:50 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 19:50 IST
March 6 (Reuters) -
* THE US IS PRESSING THE NETHERLANDS, GERMANY, SOUTH KOREA AND JAPAN TO TIGHTEN RESTRICTIONS ON CHINA'S ACCESS TO SEMICONDUCTOR TECHNOLOGY-BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text: https://tinyurl.com/zdwm26yb Further company coverage: [ ]
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement