US urges allies to tighten China's access to chip technology, Bloomberg reports

Washington is also pressing the Netherlands to stop semiconductor equipment maker ASML from servicing and repairing chipmaking equipment for Chinese clients bought before limits on sales of those devices were put in place this year, the report added. Tokyo and The Hague want to assess the impact of their current curbs before considering tougher actions, the report said, adding that the U.S. Commerce Department officials raised the issue in Tokyo during a meeting on export controls last month.

Reuters | Updated: 07-03-2024 00:05 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 00:05 IST
The U.S. government is urging the Netherlands, Germany, South Korea and Japan to further tighten curbs on China's access to semiconductor technology, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

Tokyo and The Hague want to assess the impact of their current curbs before considering tougher actions, the report said, adding that the U.S. Commerce Department officials raised the issue in Tokyo during a meeting on export controls last month. The Dutch foreign ministry declined to comment on the report, while representatives of the U.S. Commerce Department and Japan's trade ministry did not respond to requests for comment. ASML could not be immediately reached for comment.

American officials had earlier expressed particular concerns about China's ability to employ advanced chips, and the powerful processors they enable, for its fast-growing military.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

