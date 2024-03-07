OxygenOS 14.0.0.500 rolling out to OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9/9 Pro

The OnePlus 9/9 Pro and the OnePlus 9RT are receiving the OxygenOS 14.0.0.500 update in India. This build integrates the February 2024 Android security patch and fixes an issue that might cause some apps to crash.

In addition to system enhancements, the OxygenOS 14.0.0.500 update incorporates communication and connection improvements. The update enhances the stability of mobile network connections and the stability of Wi-Fi connections.

Here's the full update changelog:

System

Integrates the February 2024 Android security patch to enhance system security.

Improves system stability and performance.

Fixes an issue that might cause some apps to crash

Communication

Improves the stability of mobile network connections.

Connections

Improves the stability of Wi-Fi connections.

The update is rolling out incrementally, meaning it will reach a limited number of users initially. You can expect a broader rollout in a few days. If you haven't received the update notification yet, check for it manually by navigating to the phone's Settings > System > Software Updates.

OnePlus 9/9 Pro: Specifications

The OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform and available in configurations of 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM alongside 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

While the OnePlus 9 boasts a 6.55-inch 120Hz FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display, a 48-megapixel triple camera setup and a 4,500 mAh battery with Warp Charge 65T fast wired charging, the OnePlus 9 Pro steps it up with a 6.7-inch 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display with LTPO technology, a superior 48-megapixel quad-camera system, and the added benefit of 50W wireless fast charging alongside the wired Warp Charge 65T, all powered by the same 4500mAh battery.