Left Menu

UnitedHealth says online platform fully functional after Change Healthcare hack

UnitedHealth Group said the electronic prescribing for its pharmacy services is now fully functional, with claims submission and payment transmission also available after cyber attack on its tech unit Change Healthcare impacted services. UnitedHealth said on Thursday that electronic payment functionality for its payments platform will be available for connection on March 15, adding that it expects to begin testing and reestablish connectivity to its medical claims network and software on March 18.

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2024 06:45 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 06:45 IST
UnitedHealth says online platform fully functional after Change Healthcare hack

UnitedHealth Group said the electronic prescribing for its pharmacy services is now fully functional, with claims submission and payment transmission also available after cyber attack on its tech unit Change Healthcare impacted services.

UnitedHealth said on Thursday that electronic payment functionality for its payments platform will be available for connection on March 15, adding that it expects to begin testing and reestablish connectivity to its medical claims network and software on March 18. The cyberattack on Feb. 21 at Change Healthcare was perpetrated by hackers who identified themselves as the "Blackcat" ransomware group, having a knock-on effect on players across the U.S. healthcare system, as disruptions triggered by the attack have impacted electronic pharmacy refills and insurance transactions. Change Healthcare is a vital lynchpin in the complex U.S. system for making and clearing insurance claims, connecting providers to not just UnitedHealth but also to CVS Health's Aetna, Elevance, Humana, and others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope; Spanish startup Sateliot joins race for cheap space connections

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer drug; Novo Nordisk expects China to approve Wegovy this year and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental obesity drug amycretin in H2 2024; Experimental Novo obesity drug more effective than Wegovy in early trial and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental ob...

 Global
4
In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024