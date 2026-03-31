Bike Dispute Leads to Public Humiliation in Ranchi

In Ranchi's Bhabhanagra colony, a bicycle dispute escalated into an incident of public humiliation, leaving a 28-year-old woman smeared with black color and paraded by her neighbor. The local police have apprehended two individuals in relation to this event, bringing the incident to light on Tuesday.

Kuldeep Kumar, Officer-in-Charge of Sadar Police Station, narrated the incident that unfolded on Sunday. The accused, identified as Pankaj Singh and Santna Kumari, were promptly arrested and are now in judicial custody. The victim's husband is said to have taken Pankaj's motorcycle without permission, leading to accusations and retaliation.

This occurrence highlights the dangers of tackling disputes without legal recourse. The police stressed the importance of due process, urging the public to engage law enforcement when conflicts arise. Investigations continue to determine the full scope of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)